Fond du Lac County crash; woman, man died at scene

Two people were killed in a Fond du Lac County head-on crash Thursday afternoon, May 18.

It happened on State Highway 23 near Heinrich in Lamartine around 1 p.m. The drivers of the two vehicles involved were both dead by the time first responders arrived, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said.

A witness told investigators that an eastbound vehicle had crossed the center line twice – the first time before the crash, and the second time when it collided with an oncoming westbound vehicle.

The eastbound vehicle was driven by a 19-year-old Rosendale woman. The westbound vehicle was driven by a 64-year-old Ripon man. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Based on witness statements and the initial investigation, the sheriff's office believes the 19-year-old may have been using a cellphone. The exact cause remains under investigation.