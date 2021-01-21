Sheriff: Fond du Lac County man killed in crash involving semi

A 68-year-old Fond du Lac County man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Thursday morning, Jan. 21.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened in the Town of Taycheedah around 11:45 a.m. Initial call information indicated the driver of a pickup truck was pinned in his vehicle and unresponsive.

Initial investigation indicates, officials said, that the 68-year-old was in the process of slowing down to make a left turn into a driveway on US-151 when a semi struck his vehicle from behind.

The man's pickup truck then went off the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead a short time later after lifesaving attempts were made by medical personnel at the scene.

The driver of the semi was identified as a 60-year-old Winnebago County man. The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

