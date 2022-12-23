Fond du Lac County drifting; drivers warned about rural road dangers

article

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers about serious drifting on rural roads amid our gusting winds.

Officials in a Facebook post noted that they have seen heavy drifting on north-south rural roads. Highway and township road crews are doing the best they can to keep the roads clear.

The sheriff's office indicated numerous roads, particularly in the western part of Fond du Lac County, have seen massive drifting.

Officials say if you have to go out, travel slow enough to identify drifting you may suddenly encounter, and turn around and find an alternate route if the drifting is substantial.