Fond du Lac County dog rescue; dozens removed from 'deplorable' residence

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the Town of Calumet for a welfare check. The initial report was that there was an unpleasant odor coming from the residence.

The sheriff’s office gained access to the home after being granted a search warrant by a judge. Deputies discovered 40 to 50 dogs in various stages of health. The home was found to be in deplorable condition, requiring significant attention.

Due to the unsanitary conditions in the home, the Calumet Fire Department was requested to assist with hazmat equipment to ensure a safe and thorough removal process.

All the dogs were safely removed from the residence and turned over to Eastshore Humane Association in Chilton, where they will receive the necessary care and attention to improve their well-being.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said the unplanned sheltering of so many dogs will require significant resources and said donations can be made to:

Eastshore Humane Association

1100 Park St, Chilton WI 53014

Requested items include Purina Dog Chow, Purina Puppy Chow, Purina Pro Plan Puppy Food, blankets and bowls. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation. Charges are expected to be filed once the investigation is concluded.