Fond du Lac County crash; Sun Prairie woman dead, Neenah man hurt

The Brief A Sun Prairie woman is dead and a Neenah man seriously hurt after a head-on collision in the Town of Oakfield. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 151 near Thill Road. Two Dane County sheriff's deputies witnessed the collision.



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a head-on collision that left one person dead and a second seriously injured on Tuesday, July 22.

Fatal crash investigation

What we know:

Officials say they received multiple 911 calls about a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 151 near Thill Road in the Town of Oakfield around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene, along with Oakfield Fire Department, Oakfield EMS, and LifeStar Ambulance.

Two Dane County sheriff's deputies witnessed the collision and immediately rendered aid to the involved parties.

An 81-year-old woman from the Sun Prairie area was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 59-year-old man from Neenah suffered serious injuries and was take to a hospital for treatment.

The Fond du Lac County Crash Reconstruction Team was activated to investigate the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that the Sun Prairie woman was traveling southbound on Highway 151 when she may have suffered a medical emergency. Her vehicle crossed the grass median into the northbound lanes, striking the vehicle driven by the Neenah man.

In an attempt to avoid the collision, the northbound driver maneuvered his vehicle, which resulted in a secondary sideswipe with another northbound vehicle. The occupants of the third vehicle were not hurt.