Fond du Lac County chase, crash; driver arrested

A 31-year-old man from Fond du Lac was arrested after going on a high-speed chase with authorities on Saturday night, March 18.

A Fond du Lac County deputy saw a vehicle WB on HWY 23 near Henrich in the town of Lamartine around 8 p.m.

The deputy ran the vehicle registration and found the registered owner had an active felony warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

The deputy tried to make contact with the vehicle, but it sped away, starting a chase. The vehicle turned from Rose-Eld onto HWY 26 NB.

The vehicle continued north on HWY 26, and the deputy lost visual of the driver. The chase was terminated until the deputy saw low-hanging power lines across HWY 26 near Olden. The vehicle had traveled off the roadway into a ditch at Olden Road, striking a power pole and disabling the vehicle. The driver got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

The deputy and an officer located the driver in a farm field north of the crash location and took him into custody.

The driver is currently on Parole for Forgery out of Waushara County. He is now being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on felony flee/elude and resisting an officer, along with several other traffic violations.

The driver was evaluated and taken to a hospital, where he was later released to deputies.

The chase covered a total distance of approximately 6 miles.