Fond du Lac County chase, 17-year-old arrested; other juveniles in vehicle

The Brief A Fond du Lac deputy chased after a reckless driver who was speeding and ran a red light. The half-mile chase ended in a mobile home park with the arrest of the 17-year-old driver. Other juveniles were in the vehicle and released to their parents/guardians.



A 17-year-old was arrested following a high-speed chase in Fond du Lac County on Friday, Nov. 28.

Reckless vehicle spotted

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, just after midnight, a deputy was northbound on I-41 when he saw a vehicle driving recklessly on Spirit Drive near the industrial park.

As deputies responded to the area, the vehicle sped off on State Highway 175 northbound at a high rate of speed. A deputy got a speed reading of 82 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The deputy turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle didn't stop and a chase started. The vehicle continued to accelerate northbound on Main Street and also turned off its lights.

The vehicle ran the red light at Pioneer Road before turning into the Elms Mobile Homes Trailer Park. The vehicle came to a stop in the grass after driving off of a concrete parking pad.

Driver arrested

What we know:

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. The driver was a 17-year-old male from Fond du Lac.

Four other juvenile passengers from Fond du Lac were in the vehicle as well. They were released to their parents or guardians.

The driver was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of felony fleeing/eluding and operating with a restricted controlled substance.

No one was injured and there was no property damage from the chase, which lasted about half a mile.