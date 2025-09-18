Fond du Lac County 15-mile police chase; vehicle has not been located

article

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person who led deputies on a police chase on Thursday morning, Sept. 18.

Police chase

What we know:

Around 12:40 a.m. a sergeant with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s office was on I-41 south of Lost Arrow Road when they spotted a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, estimated to be in excess of 140 mph.

The sergeant pulled out, activated emergency lights and siren, and attempted to catch up to the vehicle.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy, who was located at I-41 northbound near Johnson Street, located the vehicle and attempted to stop it as the vehicle passed his location at a high rate of speed.

The driver continued to travel northbound, passing another motorist on the shoulder as well as hitting a construction barrel.

Pursuit terminated

What we know:

Due to the active construction zone and safety concerns for the workers on the roadway on I-41 near Lincoln Road, the pursuit was terminated.

The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound into Winnebago County on I-41.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2024 Volkswagen Jetta with Georgia registration. At this time, the vehicle has not yet been located, and the drivers’ information remains unknown.

The pursuit lasted approximately 15 miles.

No emergency vehicles were damaged during the pursuit. No other vehicles or property were damaged during the pursuit.