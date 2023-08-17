Fond du Lac cocaine case; Milwaukee man found guilty in 4-day trial

article

A Fond du Lac County jury found Lateef Strong of Milwaukee guilty on Thursday, Aug. 17 of conspiracy to deliver over 40 grams of cocaine.

A news release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office says Strong was the ringleader of the conspiracy – and is the last of over 15 defendants charged in this conspiracy to have their case concluded. The conspiracy spanned from Fond du Lac County to source cities of Milwaukee and Chicago.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney issued the following statement in the release:

"I’m incredibly proud of the prosecution team led by ADA Amber Hahn to deliver this result. Their hard work dismantled a cocaine distribution ring responsible for delivering approximately 96,539 doses of cocaine totaling 127 pounds of cocaine, worth $9.6 million dollars, which locked up another significant drug dealer. We are grateful for our agency partners involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies that helped secure this conviction and dismantle this conspiracy."

Strong faces up to 65 years of prison at sentencing.