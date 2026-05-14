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Fond du Lac County chase, car flies over traffic while fleeing

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Published  May 14, 2026 5:17pm CDT
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Car flies over traffic while fleeing deputy

Car flies over traffic while fleeing deputy

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released video from a high-speed chase that shows a wanted suspect's car flying over traffic.

The Brief

    • Video shows a car flying over traffic while fleeing a Fond du Lac County deputy.
    • The high-speed chase started on I-41 earlier this month.
    • The driver, who had an active warrant, was arrested after the chase.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released video from a high-speed chase that shows a wanted suspect's car flying over traffic before he was ultimately taken into custody last weekend.

Pursuit of wanted man

The backstory:

The Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a car on I-41 northbound on Saturday morning, May 9. A trooper called for backup because the car had an active felony warrant in Kenosha County.

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As a Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy and another trooper arrived, the suspect took off. Another deputy then spotted it exiting I-41 at Military Road. The car briefly stopped at the top of the off-ramp, but then drove off again.

The chase continued through a paring lot and onto Pioneer Road, then Johnson Street and back onto I-41 northbound. As the car sped toward the Winnebago Street off-ramp, it went into a ditch, up the embankment and over traffic on Winnebago Street before coming to a rest in a field on the other side of the street.

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Wisconsin multi-county chase, crash video; Illinois pair arrested
article

Wisconsin multi-county chase, crash video; Illinois pair arrested

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released dashcam video from a multi-county chase that ended with the arrests of two people from Illinois.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Dewayne Stokes of Milwaukee, got out of the car and ran but was tased and taken into custody – ending a pursuit that covered four-and-a-half miles. He was the only person in the car.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Stokes was out on bond for operating a vehicle without the owner's consent in Kenosha County. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court last year.

Stokes was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the Fond du Lac County chase. He was then booked into the jail on pending charges related to the pursuit.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Circuit Court.

Police ChasesFond du LacNews