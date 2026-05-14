The Brief Video shows a car flying over traffic while fleeing a Fond du Lac County deputy. The high-speed chase started on I-41 earlier this month. The driver, who had an active warrant, was arrested after the chase.



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released video from a high-speed chase that shows a wanted suspect's car flying over traffic before he was ultimately taken into custody last weekend.

The backstory:

The Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a car on I-41 northbound on Saturday morning, May 9. A trooper called for backup because the car had an active felony warrant in Kenosha County.

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As a Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy and another trooper arrived, the suspect took off. Another deputy then spotted it exiting I-41 at Military Road. The car briefly stopped at the top of the off-ramp, but then drove off again.

The chase continued through a paring lot and onto Pioneer Road, then Johnson Street and back onto I-41 northbound. As the car sped toward the Winnebago Street off-ramp, it went into a ditch, up the embankment and over traffic on Winnebago Street before coming to a rest in a field on the other side of the street.

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The driver, identified as 44-year-old Dewayne Stokes of Milwaukee, got out of the car and ran but was tased and taken into custody – ending a pursuit that covered four-and-a-half miles. He was the only person in the car.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Stokes was out on bond for operating a vehicle without the owner's consent in Kenosha County. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court last year.

Stokes was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the Fond du Lac County chase. He was then booked into the jail on pending charges related to the pursuit.