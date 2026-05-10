Fond du Lac County police chase; Milwaukee driver had felony arrest warrant

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The Brief A Milwaukee man with a felony warrant fled a traffic stop on I-41, leading authorities on a 4.5-mile chase through Fond du Lac. The suspect lost control while exiting the highway, jumped his vehicle over Winnebago Street, and landed in a field before being apprehended after a brief foot chase. The driver now faces new charges including recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm.



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol chased a Milwaukee driver who had a felony arrest warrant in Kenosha on Saturday, May 9. That police chase ended with an arrest.

Police chase leads to arrest

What we know:

Officials said just after 9 a.m. Saturday, a state patrol trooper was on a traffic stop on northbound I-41, near US Highway 151, located in the Township of Fond du Lac. Backup was requested because the Milwaukee man driving the vehicle had a felony warrant through Kenosha County.

As a deputy and additional trooper were arriving on scene, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop. They lost sight of the vehicle until another Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputy located it traveling at a high rate of speed as it was exiting I-41 at S. Military Road. The vehicle briefly stopped at the top of the off-ramp and the deputy initiated a high-risk vehicle contact. The vehicle went in reverse until it was able to turn north onto S. Military Road.

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A vehicle pursuit ensued that traveled through a business parking lot and north on S. Pioneer Road. The pursuit continued west on W. Johnson St. and back north on I-41. As the vehicle approached Winnebago St., it exited on the off-ramp still at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway into the east ditch, traveled up the embankment on the south side of Winnebago St., went airborne over Winnebago Street and landed on the embankment on the north side of Winnebago Street. The vehicle came to a rest in a field.

The driver and lone occupant immediately fled on foot and deputies engaged in a brief foot pursuit. An Electronic Control Device was successfully deployed, and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver

Dig deeper:

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Milwaukee, was out on a $5,000 signature bond through Kenosha County for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. This is the same case his failure to appear warrant was for. He sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported by North Fond du Lac Paramedics for medical treatment prior to being booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.

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The Milwaukee man is being held on charges from the Sheriff’s Office for fleeing / eluding, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, and resisting / obstructing an officer. In addition, the State Patrol will have charges of fleeing / eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

The pursuit lasted approximately 4.5 miles.