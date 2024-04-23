Fond du Lac assault, police chase; man's 'erratic' behavior led to arrest

article

A 35-year-old Fond du Lac man is in police custody following an alleged assault and police chase in the city on Monday, April 22.

A post on the Fond du Lac Police Department Facebook page says around 12:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence on E. Merrill Avenue for a report of an individual who was destroying property and physically assaulted another individual inside the home. The 35-year-old was driven by his girlfriend to a hospital officers responded to the home, officials said.

Fond du Lac officers later responded to the hospital and saw the man was "exhibiting bizarre and erratic behaviors, severe agitation, and violence towards others," officials said. At one point, police say the man slammed his girlfriend into the side of the vehicle, then ran into the driver’s seat and drove out of the hospital parking lot at a high rate of speed.

As Fond du Lac police and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputies started to flood the area, the suspect made his way to a Dairy Queen where he entered the food service area without permission and two employees received minor injuries as they attempted to stop him from accessing the storage area before pushing him out of the restaurant.

The suspect fled again and an officer spotted the vehicle enter the neighborhood area around the South Hills Golf & Country Club. A K-9 team and two drone units was deployed in the area while officers and deputies set-up a perimeter. The vehicle was located crashed on a pedestrian/golf cart bridge on the golf course.

A homeowner in the area observed the suspect run behind their house and quickly alerted law enforcement. The K-9 team, Fond du Lac officers and sheriff's deputies took the suspect into custody .

The man is facing multiple charges and was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail after being medically cleared.