Florida teen accused of killing 13-year-old classmate: 'Demons are going to take my soul away'

A 14-year-old Florida boy charged as an adult for the murder of his 13-year-old classmate could be heard making bizarre statements about demons during a Wednesday court appearance.

Aiden Fucci faces a possible life sentence in the stabbing death of Tristyn Bailey back in May.

During his brief pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning, the 14-year-old could be seen rocking back and forth in his seat on a video feed from the Duval County jail.

News4Jax reports that at one point, Fucci could be heard muttering, "Please don't let the demons take my soul. The demons are going to take my soul away."

The outlet said the teen looked around the room with a confused expression and asked, "Why am I here? I just want to talk to my mom and dad. What's going on? What's going on?"

The feed eventually ended and Fucci's attorney waived his right to a speedy trial. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 28.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder, while his mother, Crystal Smith, is charged with felony evidence tampering in the case.

Video released by the State Attorney's Office appeared to show Smith entering her son's bedroom and scrubbing blood off his jeans, Action News Jax reported.

Another video from prosecutors showed the last moments before Tristyn Bailey was murdered. The video showed her walking with Fucci in the subdivision where they both lived. About 90 minutes later, the video showed Fucci running away from the area where the victim's body was found back toward his home.

An autopsy found at least 114 stab wounds on her body.

"Every time that arm went back and every time that arm went down, that was premeditation," State Attorney R.J. Larizza said during a press conference in May, where he announced his decision to charge Fucci as an adult for the murder.

Investigators said Fucci had also told several friends that he planned to kill someone, though it wasn’t clear whether Bailey was his intended target from the beginning, Larizza said.

