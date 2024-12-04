Milwaukee council OKs flood funding for Grasslyn Manor neighborhood

The Brief The Milwaukee Common Council recently agreed to accept a Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District grant to help with flooding in the Grasslyn Manor neighborhood. The program works to reduce the risk of basement backups. It's not yet clear how that money will be used.



Every time it rains, neighbors in a northwest Milwaukee neighborhood are flooded with water and frustration.

The City of Milwaukee said the area is prone to flooding and has been for decades.

Joseph Wise and his family moved to the Grasslyn Manor neighborhood a year and a half ago. When looking for a home, nearly every inspection came back with flooding issues.

"When the report came back with like two inches of water in the basement, we were like eh, not going to take that one," he said.

His family finally landed on a home.

The city said before the neighborhood was developed, two streams ran through, meaning high groundwater levels and water runoff.

Last week, the Milwaukee Common Council adopted a resolution relating to the application, acceptance and funding of a Private Property Inflow and Infiltration grant from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District in the Grasslyn Manor neighborhood.

Documents show more than $300,000 would come from the MMSD’s Private Property Inflow and Infiltration program. The program works to reduce the risk of basement backups.

It's not yet clear how that money will be used.

Every resident has different ways to deal with the flooding.

Steve O’Connell, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years, is better known as the "Rain Barrel King."

"People tease me about it," O’Connell said.

Over time, he implemented five rain barrels. He and other residents did a study that found 70% of neighbors deal with flooding problems.

"‘Steve, this water just keeps coming. It's in our basement.’ How many times have we had furniture thrown out on the street after a major rain event? Wow we have to figure this out, this is just nasty," he said.

O’Connell said he hopes the city will help come up with a plan that will give his rain barrels a run for their money.

Anyone experiencing flooding or basement backup should call the city at 414-286-CITY (2489).