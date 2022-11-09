Flight For Life opens Hartford Municipal Airport base

article

Flight For Life completed the move-in process and will begin operating from its new base located at Hartford Municipal Airport, the medical transport system announced Thursday, Nov. 10.

The initial target timeline for the project, Flight For Life said, was for the base to open in late 2022 or early 2023. The opening of the new base will decrease response times to the northern service area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In statement, Flight For Life's Executive Director Leif Erickson said: "We have been very fortunate to work with the members of the City of Hartford leadership team, local Fire and EMS, and other surrounding community leaders to make this base a reality. Our goal is to strengthen and grow the already existing relationships we have with Hartford and the surrounding communities to provide the highest quality care possible."