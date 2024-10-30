Flat Out Friday races; Fiserv Forum hosts on Feb. 21, 2025

article

Flat Out Friday, presented by Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company, returns to Fiserv Forum on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Tickets for the competition will go on sale Monday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. CT. at fiservforum.com .

Flat Out Friday is described as part race, part rock show and part circus. A news release says more than 300 riders in 12 classes are anticipated to participate, including Open Hooligan, Women’s Hooligan, Open Women’s, 50cc, Open Amateur, Pro, Electric, Boonie (Minibikes), Vintage, Brakeless, 65cc-85cc and Goofball.

Originating in 2014, Flat Out Friday is indoor flat track motorcycle racing that takes place on a sticky soda syrup track. Riders from the ages of six to 79 years old come from across the country to compete at the largest and most distinguished indoor flat track race in the United States.