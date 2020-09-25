Flags to be flown at half-staff, honoring fallen firefighters

article

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., Sept. 26 in honor of the Silent Procession Ceremony honoring firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of the fire services at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids.

The governor issued the following statement in a news release:

"Our firefighters go to work every day putting their health and safety on the line in order to protect their friends, neighbors, and communities. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we are grateful for their selfless service to our state and honor their sacrifice."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In addition to lowering the flags on Sat., Sept. 26, the Executive Order also lowers the flags on Sat., Oct. 10 in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, as required by statute, during Fire Prevention Week Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.

Advertisement



