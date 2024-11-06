Fitzgerald defeats Steinhoff in Wisconsin's 5th District; view results

article

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wisconsin) defeated Democrat challenger Ben Steinhoff on Tuesday in the race for Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District.

Who is Scott Fitzgerald?

Fitzgerald was born in Chicago and graduated from Hustisford High School before joining the U.S. Army Reserve and attending the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He served 27 years in the military, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel, and earned a bachelor's degree. He also bought and ran a newspaper from 1990-1996.

In 1992, Fitzgerald became the chair of the Dodge County Republican Party. He was elected to the Wisconsin Senate in 1994, serving the 13th District, until he was first elected to Congress in 2020. He was elected the Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader in 2010.

U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, a fellow Republican, did not seek reelection in 2020. Fitzgerald defeated Clifford DeTemple in the Republican primary and Tom Palzewicz in the general election to represent Wisconsin's 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He defeated Mike Van Someren to retain the seat in 2022.

The Fitzgerald campaign lists support for law enforcement, economic growth and health care as key issues for the Republican incumbent. You can find details about Fitzgerald's stance on those issues and others on his campaign website.

Who is Ben Steinhoff?

Steinhoff has been a first responder for the past 12 years, working as a paramedic. He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary in August.

The Steinhoff campaign lists education, health care and cannabis legalization as key issues for the Democrat challenger. You can find details about Steinhoff's stance on those issues and others on his campaign website.