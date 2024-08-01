Fitness on the Deer District Plaza; free classes through October

article

Fitness on the Plaza is returning to the Plaza at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee beginning Wednesday, Aug. 14.

A news release says the free classes are supported by Deer District BID 53 – and will be run by three local fitness organizations: MRGX MVMT, YogaSix and Wisconsin Athletic Club (WAC). Those classes will run through Oct. 2, 2024.

MRGX MVMT will feature high-intensity interval training. YogaSix will be an all-levels yoga class except on Aug. 28 which will be a bodyweight Sculpt & Flow class. WAC will teach Zumba – an aerobic fitness program inspired by Latin dance.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Attendees should bring a yoga mat, sweat towel and water to each class. Mats and other equipment will not be provided.

The class schedule is below and subject to change. Registration is not required to attend. For more information on Fitness on the Plaza, visit www.DeerDistrict.com .