Alfonso Morales Fitchburg police chief finalist

Milwaukee's Common Council is expected to approve a financial settlement for the former police chief Tuesday, July 27. That deal comes as he is being considered for another job near Madison.



Alfonso Morales is a finalist for police chief in the Dane County city of Fitchburg. With a department made up of about 50 people, it is much smaller than the 1,800 sworn officers in Milwaukee.

As one door closes, another opens.

Milwaukee's Common Council is expected to approve a settlement for former Chief Alfonso Morales, closing the chapter on a nearly year-long legal battle.

"I would not characterize this as fair to the taxpayers simply because this was totally avoidable," said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy.

The city admitted it violated Morales' due process rights when the Fire and Police Commission demoted him to captain in August 2020. Both sides reached a $627,000 deal. It passed through the Judiciary and Legislation Committee before heading to the full council.

"Closing out this very ugly chapter of Milwaukee governance," said Milwaukee Alderman Robert Bauman.



As the settlement is expected to be approved by the full council Tuesday, the city of Fitchburg is considering Morales to be its top cop. He is one of four candidates for the job. The Police and Fire commission there discussed the interview process.

"We have maybe moderated questions and then we can open it for an informal meet and greet," they said.

Morales is expected to meet with city leaders there next week, taking questions from the public.

The Fitchburg chief decision is expected to be made by mid-August. In the meantime, Milwaukee is still looking for its new chief. That decision will be left to the Fire and Police Commission here.