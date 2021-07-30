FITBENCH wants you to work out the right way

FITBENCH is a local company that wants you to work out the right way. That’s why they make safe, and space-saving fitness solutions for your home and gym. Brian is in Delafield learning more about how their portable benches help you achieve your workout goals.

About FITBENCH (websites)

While visiting numerous fitness clubs around the world and participating in group exercise classes, the team at FITBENCH soon realized there were a number of problems when using equipment in high intensity classes.

After a number of iterations, a prototype of the FITBENCH was created and eventually progressed into full production and taken to market.

Even though in its infancy, The FITBENCH has been extremely well received by the fitness industry along with other verticals like university centers, hotels, homes and even the US Navy.