Fisk Avenue in Downtown Waukesha; handcrafted furniture

Fisk Avenue in Downtown Waukesha
Brian Kramp is with the owner who’s all about turning locally milled wood into custom dining sets.
The team at Fisk Avenue in Downtown Waukesha believe that the best things are made by hand – and they create some amazing tables from wood. Brian Kramp is with the owner who’s all about turning locally milled wood into custom dining sets.
Looking for the perfect dining set for your house?
Brian Kramp is in Waukesha seeing how you can help build your own set through their consultations.
Create a unique charcuterie or cutting board
Brian Kramp is in downtown Waukesha learning more about the DIY workshops at Fisk Avenue.
4 factors for avoiding summer weight gain
Deena Centofanti with the FOX Medical Team, joins FOX6 WakeUp with four factors that can help you navigate those social gatherings without gaining weight – or feeling guilty about indulging.
Need a spot to throw a unique birthday party or event?
Brian Kramp is with their designer who can help you make your next party memorable.
Fisk Avenue in Waukesha started with a handmade table
Brian Kramp is seeing how you can get a custom design of your own.
Looking to do a little wood working at home?
Brian Kramp is in downtown Waukesha seeing how you can craft, sand, stain, paint, and assemble your very own project from home.