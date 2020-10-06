Fiserv Forum, Miller Park will not serve as early voting sites

The City of Milwaukee Election Commission announced Tuesday, Oct. 6 that Miller Park and the Fiserv Forum will not be used as in-person absentee “early” voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“Unfortunately, the addition of these two sites could be legally challenged due to a recent court ruling, and we don’t want to do anything that could risk a City of Milwaukee voter’s ballot being counted,” said Claire Woodall-Vogg, Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director. “We want residents of Milwaukee to feel complete and unwavering confidence that their ballot will be counted in the election and this action reflects that commitment.”

The city had previously added both locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire to meet public demand for early voting by the safest means available.

Woodall-Vogg noted that the City is still offering a record 13 in-person absentee “early” voting locations that are geographically spread out across the city. The city had three sites in November 2016 and eight sites in November 2018.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20, three of the sites, the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building (841 N. Broadway), Midtown Center (5700 W. Capitol) and Zablocki Library (3501 W. Oklahoma) will be open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Locations listed below are open Mondays and Tuesdays 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturdays - Sundays 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m:

Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Cannon Park Pavilion, 303 N 95th St

Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr

East Library, 2320 N Cramer St

Good Hope Library, 7717 W Good Hope Rd

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St

Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave

Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St

Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd

The University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee will have hours Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Student Union.

Residents are encouraged to think about how and when they will vote and to consider early voting as a safe in-person option.

The state Republican Party warned last week that allowing Bucks and Brewers players and mascots at the events would amount to illegal electioneering. Party Chairman Andrew Hitt cited a state law that defines illegal electioneering as “any activity which is intended to influence voting at an election.”

Woodall-Vogg said that letter played no role in the decision to cancel the events.

NBA players have been pushing to allow voting in their arenas since a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot a Black man named Jacob Blake in the back seven times on Aug. 23, leaving him partially paralyzed. Many within the league of primarily Black players say minorities living in inner cities need a place to vote safely. Atlanta, Detroit, Charlotte, Sacramento, New York, Dallas and Utah all agreed to such plans.

Bucks President Peter Feigin released the following statement:

"While we were excited to welcome voters to Fiserv Forum to cast their ballots in a safe and accessible way, we remain just as committed to encouraging and educating people to vote and making our voices heard in this election."

Brewers officials declined to comment.

Associated Press contributed to this report.