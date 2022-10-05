Fiserv Forum hosts bull riders; world's best in Milwaukee in March

article

For the second consecutive season, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast will buck into Fiserv Forum on March 11-12, 2023, for the PBR Milwaukee Invitational.

A news release says tickets for the two-day event are on sale now, and start at $16, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at FiservForum.com or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

For two nights only, more than 35 of the best bull riders in the world will go head-to-head against the sport’s rankest bovine athletes, showcasing the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.

The bull riding action for the PBR Milwaukee Invitational begins with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 11, followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 12. All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1-2. Following Round 2 Sunday afternoon, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 12 advancing to the championship round for one more chance at the event title.

PBR Elite Seats are available for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit. These tickets, available in three tiers, offer premium seats, personal on-site concierge at the PBR fan loyalty booth, $20 concession voucher and souvenir credential and lanyard.

For more information about the PBR and to see the full 2023 PBR Unleash The Beast schedule, visit PBR.com.