Fiserv moving to downtown Milwaukee; bringing hundreds of new jobs

Hundreds of new jobs are coming to downtown Milwaukee. Fiserv, the financial services company that has the naming rights at Fiserv Forum, are moving from the suburbs to a spot just a few blocks south of the arena.

"You could roll a bowling ball down Wisconsin Avenue at 5 p.m. and not hit anyone. Well, that has changed," said Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman.

The Westown Neighborhood in Milwaukee is getting a makeover – with Fiserv Inc. moving in.

Fiserv moving into downtown Milwaukee (rendering)

"It’s yet another major corporation calling downtown Milwaukee home," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District 21.

Fiserv is moving its headquarters from Brookfield into the former Boston Store building along Wisconsin Avenue. Alderman Bauman said this will be a game changer for the city.

"It will just have that multiplier effect in terms of filling up hotels, providing food and beverage options and helping out the Third Street Food Hall," Bauman said.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman

"250 jobs are projected, and it’s about a $40 million investment," Weirick said.

A spokesperson for Fiserv said over the next five years, the company is expecting close to 800 jobs.

Weirick said it is the right move at the right time.

"They are going to provide those family sustaining jobs and continue to be a great pipeline for college students and our tech students, so they can stay right here in Milwaukee," Weirick said.

Beth Weirick

Earlier this year, Kohl's announced it would open a department store in the first floor of the building – helping transform the space from an empty building to a hub of action.

"Kohls and Fiserv two major corporations, two iconic Milwaukee, Wisconsin brands converging on that location in the next six months," Bauman said.

Fiserv plans to move into the new space sometime in 2023. This move joins the city's other large developments including Milwaukee's Symphony Orchestra, and a new soccer stadium.