First Stage unveils new HOPE Fund, special relief initiative

First Stage has announced a new special relief initiative called the HOPE Fund. A news release said the purpose of this fund is to help First Stage endure the financial effects related to COVID-19 during the 2020/21 season.

The release goes on to say, "Donations to this fund will help support the individuals who provide hope for thousands of young people and families and make it possible for First Stage to continue to transform lives through theater by engaging, enlightening, entertaining and education. All charitable gifts made to the HOPE Fund will be matched 1-to-1, up to $100,000 by the Molitor Foundation."

For more information on the HOPE Fund and on how to donate, you are invited to visit FirstStage.org/HOPEFund, or contact First Stage Development Director Nancy Clarkin at nclarkin@firststage.org or 414-267-2938.

