First Stage announces 'Through Our Lens,' a new virtual performance series

First Stage announced on Tuesday, Aug. 26 "Through Our Lens" – A First Stage Virtual Performance Series which will offer streaming plays, short-form episodic performances, new play readings, and other signature theater events shared exclusively online.

Due to ongoing concerns over rehearsing and performing theater productions for live audiences amid the coronavirus pandemic, First Stage is not currently planning to produce live theater performances in its upcoming 2020/21 season.

A new membership program called the Family All-Access Pass will offer access to all virtual performances and other member benefits. Family All-Access Passes as well as single tickets to individual virtual performances will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 1 at firststage.org.

During the 2020/21 season, First Stage plans to produce and make available for online viewing a season of plays, new play readings, and other signature theater experiences to engage young people and families in a way that mirrors a visit to the theater.

