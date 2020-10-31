Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up record 5,278; deaths up 59

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 5,278 on Saturday, Oct. 31 -- a single-day record -- officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported, for a total of 225,370.

Previously, a record 5,262 new cases had been reported on Oct. 27. Saturday's reported rise marks the third time in five days -- and since the onset of the pandemic -- that at least 5,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Wisconsin DHS in a single day.

The DHS also reported 59 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday -- the second-most reported in a single day thus far. The most deaths reported on a single day was 64 on Oct. 27.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 11,374 have required hospitalization (5%) and 171,252 have recovered (77.8%). There are 46,833 active cases in the state according to the DHS (21.3%).

More than 2 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 1.8 million have tested negative.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

