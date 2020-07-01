Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters battle house fire near 31st and Mt. Vernon in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Fire caused significant damage to a two-and-a-half story home near 31st and Mt. Vernon in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, July 1.

Firefighters were dispatched to the neighborhood around 9:20 a.m. Officials say two people have been displaced by the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported by residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

