Firefighters battle house fire near 31st and Mt. Vernon in Milwaukee





MILWAUKEE -- Fire caused significant damage to a two-and-a-half story home near 31st and Mt. Vernon in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, July 1.



Firefighters were dispatched to the neighborhood around 9:20 a.m. Officials say two people have been displaced by the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported by residents or firefighters.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





