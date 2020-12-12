Expand / Collapse search

Fire, possible explosion at construction site near 1st and Becher

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
Fire at construction site near 1st and Becher

Fire crews have been called to a construction site on the city's southside.

MILWAUKEE - Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at a construction site near 1st and Becher on Milwaukee's southside around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. 

Neighbors said they were woken up by what felt like an explosion. 

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms there were no injuries reported, but the fire remains under investigation. 

1st and Becher Fire

Fire at construction site near 1st and Becher. Courtesy of Aaron Gray

This is a developing story.

