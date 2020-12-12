Fire, possible explosion at construction site near 1st and Becher

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at a construction site near 1st and Becher on Milwaukee's southside around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

Neighbors said they were woken up by what felt like an explosion.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms there were no injuries reported, but the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

