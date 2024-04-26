Fire at Crothall Laundry Services in Oak Creek; cause under investigation

article

Firefighters on Thursday, April 25 responded to the scene of a fire at Crothall Laundry Services in Oak Creek. The call came in around 9:45 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene they found moderate smoke coming from the roof of the building.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm due to the need for additional personnel.

Multiple employees were assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation. No one was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.