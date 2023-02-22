Fire near Marquette campus; 5 in hospital with minor injuries

Firefighters on Tuesday night, Feb. 21 responded to the scene of a fire at the State Street Apartments on 14th and State – near the Marquette University campus. The call came in shortly before midnight.

Five people are in the hospital with minor injuries. No firefighters were hurt.

Video from the scene shows flames coming out of the windows of the building. Some units are a total loss.

Approximately 50 residents have been displaced. The Red Cross has been called to the scene.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damaged sustained.