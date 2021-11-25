Fire near 15th and North in Milwaukee; 2 firefighters injured

Firefighters on Thursday, Nov. 25 responded to the scene of a fire near 15th and North in Milwaukee. Two firefighters were injured.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the basement and then spread to the first floor, second floor, and roof.

The first floor of the residence was vacant – the second floor was occupied. Three residents living on the second floor got out before crews arrived on the scene.

Two firefighters were injured-- one was taken to St. Mary's with minor burns, the other fell down some stairs but was not seriously hurt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.