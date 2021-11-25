Expand / Collapse search

Fire near 15th and North in Milwaukee; 2 firefighters injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday, Nov. 25 responded to the scene of a fire near 15th and North in Milwaukee. Two firefighters were injured. 

According to fire officials, the fire started in the basement and then spread to the first floor, second floor, and roof. 

The first floor of the residence was vacant – the second floor was occupied. Three residents living on the second floor got out before crews arrived on the scene. 

Two firefighters were injured-- one was taken to St. Mary's with minor burns, the other fell down some stairs but was not seriously hurt.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. 

