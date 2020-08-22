Fire engulfs garage in Waukesha; no injuries reported

article

Fire officials were called to a structure fire near Lemira Avenue and Barstow Street in Waukesha Saturday around 7:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and spreading to the house and neighboring garage, according to a release.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire limiting the damage of the house and neighboring garage to exterior only.

Damage is estimated in excess of $100,000.

All occupants were able to safely exit all involved structures prior to crews arriving.

No injuries were reported.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Waukesha Fire Department would like to remind everyone to use caution and care when disposing of used charcoal and ashes by always making sure they are placed in a metal, non-combustible container away from any structures.