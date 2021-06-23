Fire destroys Ozaukee County barns, farm animals saved

article

Fire destroyed two barns in the Town of Belgium late on Tuesday, June 22, Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office officials say.

The barn structures located along Six Mile Road were on fire when deputies arrived at the scene after receiving a call at around 11:20 p.m. People at the scene were assessed and treated for smoke inhalation but were released. Initial reports show most if not all farm animals were saved.

Barn fires in Town of Belgium

Both barns were a total loss due to the fire. According to a news release, the cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

The Belgium Fire Department, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Fredonia Fire Department, Grafton Fire Department, Port Washington Fire Department, Random Lake Fire Department, Saukville Fire Department, Waubeka Fire Department, WE Energies, Jentges Excavating and Ozaukee County Emergency Government assisted with the incident.