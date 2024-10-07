Fire destroys Jackson Salon, burned for hours before anyone noticed

The Brief: A Jackson salon was destroyed in a fire on Saturday night, Oct. 5. The fire burned for four hours before someone noticed. The owner and stylists are determined to keep moving forward.



A fire destroyed a Washington County hair salon over the weekend.

It burned for hours before someone driving by noticed the smoke.

Everything, from the products, to the tools are gone.

The stylists are trying to get back on their feet as the fire department is working to figure out how it started.

The salon was heavily damaged

It looks like a haunted house inside the salon right now.

"I don’t think I could cry anymore. I think at this point, it is what it is," said Salon owner Sara Dornbrook.

On Saturday, she got a call she never expected.

She learned her salon 'Desire 2 Inspire' in Jackson was up in flames.

Significant fire damage

"There is a lot of time and memories and things that have gone into this," Dornbrook added.

It started around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, Oct. 5.

Ring video captured Smoke quickly filling the business and setting off alarms inside.

"Within seven minutes of triggering, you can’t see anything. It’s just pure smoke," Dornbrook said.

It took four hours before anyone noticed. A person driving by called 911.

"This is kind of what’s left of this unit. Unfortunately, what’s left is a total loss," Dornbrook said.

Significant fire damage

The fire department hasn't determined a cause yet, but Dornbrook says it started in the room where the nails are done.

"Kind of went down, went down, went that way and started going up," Dornbrook said.

Smoke and water have destroyed much of what's left behind.

"We’ll get going. We’re just going to focus on getting to the next step," Dornbrook said.

As eight stylists are determined, like the name of the salon, to keep moving forward.

"We all love what we do, we love our clients, and we have a very good standing in the community," Dornbrook said.

Desire 2 Inspire

Each of those stylists has insurance, but they urgently need money to get back to work.

That's why a GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for things like products, scissors and combs.

The owner says they will reopen. In the meantime, the other businesses in the strip mall have water and smoke damage.

The fire department says three firefighters suffered minor injuries.