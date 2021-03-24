Fire damages unoccupied farmhouse in Village of Yorkville, no one injured

article

Firefighters on Wednesday morning, March 24 were called out to the scene of a fire at an unoccupied farmhouse near 67th and Spring Street in the Village of Yorkville. The call came in around 2:30 a.m.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, while on a routine patrol a deputy observed heavy dark smoke and flames coming from a residence.

It was then discovered that an unoccupied old farmhouse was fully engulfed in fire, which was approximately 50 feet from the primary residence on the property.

The deputy that initially observed the fully engulfed structure attempted to notify the homeowners by knocking at their door. After no response, the deputy was able to make entry into the residence and notify the homeowners.

The homeowners were unaware that the adjacent farmhouse was on fire and were sleeping during this time. The deputy was able to have the homeowner and his family successfully evacuate their residence.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

No one was injured during this incident, but it is believed that four chickens did not survive.