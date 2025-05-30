Fire damages Neenah Foundry Thursday night

The Brief FOX6 News is working to learn more about an industrial fire in Neenah, Wisconsin. It happened on Thursday night, May 29 at the Neenah Foundry. This is a developing story.



A fire broke out at the Neenah Foundry in Neenah, Wisconsin on Thursday night, May 29.

What we know:

Crews were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m.

Video sent to FOX6 News by a viewer shows flames coming from the plant.

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.