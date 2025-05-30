Fire damages Neenah Foundry Thursday night
NEENAH, Wis. - A fire broke out at the Neenah Foundry in Neenah, Wisconsin on Thursday night, May 29.
What we know:
Crews were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
Video sent to FOX6 News by a viewer shows flames coming from the plant.
What we don't know:
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
