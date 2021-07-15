Fire damages home in Kiel, lightning strike believed to be cause

article

The Kiel Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 10th and Fremont Wednesday night, July 14 for reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof of a single-family home. The residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible from the roof. Fire crews immediately laddered the roof and began suppression efforts. The fire was contained within ten minutes of crews being on the scene.

Crews remained on scene for three hours conducting overhaul and salvage operations.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike. Initial damage is estimated at $75,000.

The Kiel Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Kiel Fire Department Ambulance, Kiel Electric Department, Kiel Police Department, Chilton Fire, Elkhart Lake Fire, New Holstein Fire, and St. Anna Fire.