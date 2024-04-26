Fire damages Fond du Lac Culver's; smoke and water damage

article

A fire damaged a Culver's restaurant in Fond du Lac on Friday, April 26.

The Fond du Lac Fire Department was dispatched to the restaurant on W. Pioneer Road around 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the roof of the building. Crews were met by a construction company that was doing work on the roof of the building and reported the fire.

Firefighters entered the building to gain access to the attic space, which was difficult due to lack of access and small void spaces. Crews were able to open holes in the ceiling in multiple areas to access the fire.

Once access was made, the fire was quickly extinguished. The building sustained smoke and water damage.

The fire cause is under investigation by Fond du Lac Fire Rescue personnel.