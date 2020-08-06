Fire causes 'moderate damage' to porch in Fond du Lac, cause under investigation

Firefighters on Thursday morning, Aug. 6 responded to the scene of a porch fire on Everett Street near Division Street in Fond du Lac. The call came in around 4:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire burning through part of the newly-constructed wood stairs leading up to the front porch. The fire caused moderate damage to the staircase.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters will be in the neighborhood later today canvassing nearby homes offering fire safety information to area residents.