Fire causes $250,000 in damage to Washington County home

Firefighters on Tuesday, Feb. 23 responded to the scene of a house fire in the Town of Addison. The call came in around 1:05 a.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house fire at a single-family residence in the area of Alpine Drive and Highway 33.

The fire was reported by one of the homeowners. The homeowners first reported observing active flames coming from the sunroom located at the rear of the residence. The homeowners were able to safely evacuate the residence along with their dog.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Allenton Fire Department. The fire department was also assisted by Hartford, Iron Ridge, Jackson, Kewaskum, Kohlsville, Slinger, St Lawrence, Theresa, and West Bend Fire Departments. Lifestar Rescue also responded to the scene. Traffic to Alpine Dr was shut down at Highway 33 for approximately two hours.

Early indication into the origin of the fire is believed to be a wood-burning stove that was located in the sunroom.

There were no injuries to the homeowners or any personnel on the scene as a result of the fire. The residence sustained severe damage due to the fire, smoke, and water. Preliminary damage estimates were believed to be around $250,000.