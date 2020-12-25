Fire breaks out at Sheboygan County home in Town of Lyndon

Sheboygan County firefighters battled a house fire early Friday, Dec. 25 in the Town of Lyndon.

Officials said shortly before 1 a.m., the Sheboygan County Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a fire on Blueberry Lane.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Nobody was in the home at the time of the fire -- and no injuries were reported.

The following resources were involved in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Waldo Fire Department, Cascade Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Oostburg Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Random Lake Fire Department, Silver Creek Fire Department, Town of Wilson Fire Department, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Ada Fire Department, Johnsonville Fire Department, Adell Fire Department, Beechwood Fire Department, Cascade First Responders, We Energies and the Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team.