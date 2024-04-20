Large fire at Big Bend industrial park; several agencies respond

article

An overnight fire in Big Bend caused significant damage to a business building.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, at about 9:18 p.m. on Friday, April 19, deputies responded to a business structure fire in the area of Industrial Avenue and Edgewood Avenue.

When deputies arrived, flames were visible. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Muskego Police Department.

The Big Bend Fire Department responded to the fire, along with 23 other fire & rescue agencies in the area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They were able to contain the fire and no other businesses were affected.

The initial investigation revealed wood staining rags were the likely source of the fire. The damage estimate is not known at this time.