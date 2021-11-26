Fire at Town of East Troy pub, eatery; no injuries reported

article
Fire at Double D's Pub and Eatery, Town of East Troy
TOWN OF EAST TROY, Wis. - Police confirm for FOX6 News that there was a fire at Double D's Pub and Eatery in the Town of East Troy early Friday, Nov. 26.
Officials say the fire started around 1 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.
FOX6 News will update this post when more information is available.
