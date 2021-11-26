Expand / Collapse search

Fire at Town of East Troy pub, eatery; no injuries reported

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
East Troy
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Fire at Double D's Pub and Eatery, Mukwonago article

Fire at Double D's Pub and Eatery, Town of East Troy

TOWN OF EAST TROY, Wis. - Police confirm for FOX6 News that there was a fire at Double D's Pub and Eatery in the Town of East Troy early Friday, Nov. 26.

Officials say the fire started around 1 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.

FOX6 News will update this post when more information is available.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire at Double D's Pub and Eatery, Mukwonago

Police confirm for FOX6 News that there was a fire at Double D's Pub and Eatery in Mukwonago early Friday, Nov. 26. (Credit: Kelly Eickhoff)

Fire near 15th and North in Milwaukee; 2 firefighters injured
article

Fire near 15th and North in Milwaukee; 2 firefighters injured

Firefighters on Thursday, Nov. 25 responded to the scene of a fire near 15th and North in Milwaukee.

13th and Abert homicide: Medical examiner called to the scene
article

13th and Abert homicide: Medical examiner called to the scene

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to a homicide near 13th and Abert in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 26.

TSA stops loaded gun at Milwaukee airport

The TSA found a loaded gun inside a passenger's bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport after it passed through an x-ray machine.