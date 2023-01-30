Fire near 57th and Birch in Milwaukee

Firefighters on Monday, Jan. 30 responded to the scene of A fire near 57th Street and Birch Avenue in Milwaukee. The call came in shortly after 5 a.m.

First units on scene reported a working fire in a two-story residential structure. No trapped occupants were found.

One person was transported to the hospital, a second patient was evaluated by paramedics on scene.

There were no reports of injuries to MFD personnel.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fire is currently under investigation by the Milwaukee Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit and MPD.