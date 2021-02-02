Field Workshop in the heart of Historic Greendale is a creative art and tinker lab where all ages can explore their artistic side. Brian is checking out this new space that can be used for everything from art classes and music lessons to a fun parent’s night out.

About Field Workshop (website)

Field Workshop is a family-friendly creative art and tinker lab where all ages can explore their creative side using a variety of materials and tools.Get messy in someone else's space with a painting wall, or our slime, hot glue or canvas painting stations. Learn how things work by taking them apart. Contribute to our community weaving project on our giant loom, or work on your sewing stitches on our sewing machine!

Parents can relax or get some work done in the comfortable living room while their kids explore, or join in on the creative fun!

Adults can explore their creative side or simply enjoy social time with friends during our Adult Open Studio hours and Coffee Clutch.

Be sure to check out our art and wine classes taught by local artists!