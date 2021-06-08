Festival Foods hiring event June 8-12 for Milwaukee-area stores

article

Festival Foods is hosting a multi-day hiring event today through June 12 to fill hundreds of positions at its Hales Corners and West Allis stores as well as its soon-to-open location in Greenfield.

Interested individuals may stop by the Sabre Ballroom of the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South, 6401 S. 13th Street, Milwaukee, during the following hours:

June 8: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

June 9: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

June 10: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

June 11: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

June 12: 8 a.m.–noon

Registration is available here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

"Because Festival Foods is growing in Milwaukee, we have many excellent opportunities for everyone, part-time and full-time," said Kelly Taylor, human resources manager. "We’re excited to talk to people who enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and who enjoy providing the very best service to our guests."

The Greenfield Festival Foods, 4777 S. 27th Street, will open July 16. Festival Foods in West Allis opened last month and Hales Corners opened in late 2019.

More information regarding openings at Festival Foods is available by emailing Careers@FestFoods.com or by visiting Career.FestFoods.com.