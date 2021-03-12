FEMA to aid in Milwaukee COVID-19 vaccinations beginning March 15

article

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will arrive in Milwaukee on Monday, March 15 to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations at the Wisconsin Center, the city's health department announced Friday, March 12.

FEMA personnel and resources will be used at the Wisconsin Center vaccination clinic, allowing local resources to be freed up for deployment at other sites in the community.

As a result, the Wisconsin Center clinic will be open to eligible individuals living and working throughout the region, according to the Milwaukee Health Department, while MHD will continue to focus on Milwaukee residents.

Individuals meeting the eligibility criteria can sign up for vaccination appointments through the health department’s scheduling portal and vaccine information hub at milwaukee.gov/covidvax. People without internet access can schedule appointments by calling 414-286-6800.

