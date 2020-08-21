'Felt like it wasn't real:' UWM student recounts being held at gunpoint, robbed of his car

A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student spoke with FOX6 News after being robbed near the campus late Thursday, Aug. 20. He said he is thankful to be alive.

Investigators say the robbery happened at a residence on Maryland Avenue just south of Kenwood Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was approached by five suspects at the door of the residence.

"I tried to close the door and then they said if I close the door they'd shoot me," said the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous. "I was just shocked. I didn't expect it to happen to me. It felt like it wasn't real."

Officials say the suspects went into the student's house, pointed a handgun and threatened the student -- and then got his car keys, wallet, and phone.

Advertisement

"The guy came into my room and obviously had the gun on me -- and that was probably the scariest. Then it hit me, like, oh my God, like, I don't want to die. I don't want to get shot," the victim said.

All of the suspects then fled in the student's vehicle. The student was not injured.

Meanwhile, everyone who lives in the home is shaken up.

"They were right downstairs -- and we just didn't know that they were down there at all and could have came up at any second," said Anthony Paschal, an upstairs neighbor.

On Friday, all the locks at the home were changed.

This is a reminder for students moving back to campus to lock up.

"They all say pay attention to your surroundings and it's really necessary," said Jim Adair, facilities manager.

The victim's vehicle is described as a white Kia Forte with license 599-ZCE.

Suspect descriptions

Milwaukee police released the following descriptions for the suspects in this case:

Suspect 1: Male, Black, 18-22 years old, 6'2" tall, slim build, dark complexion, wearing dark shirt, gray half mask, short curly hair, armed with dark handgun.

Suspect 2: Male, Black, 18-22 years old, 5'6" tall, slim build, light complexion, unknown clothing.

Suspect 3: Male, Black, 18-22 years old, slim build, dark hooded sweatshirt with a stripe, implied he had a firearm.

Suspect 4: Male, Black, 18-22 years old, slim build, light complexion, unknown clothing.

Suspect 5: Male, Black, 18-22 years old, slim build, light complexion, unknown clothing.

Milwaukee police are investigating this incident -- and urge anyone with information to call 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.